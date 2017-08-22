Лучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из Instagram
Сегодня, 21 августа 2017 года, жители США смогли наблюдать за полным солнечным затмением. Люди тщательно готовились к этому событию, покупали специальные очки, а фотографы настраивали свое оборудование, чтобы запечатлеть этот исторический момент. Подобное затмение проходит один раз в 27 лет. Мы собрали лучшие фотографии из Instagram, какие-то обработаны, какие-то без обработки. Наслаждаемся неземной красотой!
Jackson WY 11:38am 8.21.17
Публикация от Jimmy Chin (@jimmy_chin)
Holy smokes! ☀️ #solareclipse2017
Публикация от Courtney (@courtney_d_photography)
Today’s Solar Eclipse! #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 Equipment used: Viewing glasses taped to my Canon 80D
Публикация от Bradley Terry (@lastnamesterry)
Thanks cosmos…..
Публикация от Cory Richards (@coryrichards)
2017 Solar Eclipse!! Such an amazing experience! . . . #solareclipse #eclipse #2017solareclipse
Публикация от Jennifer Lauman (@jenviart)
Dad playing with his camera again. #eclipse
Публикация от Duncan Lou Who — Official Page (@duncanlouwho)
The moment of total eclipse. Wow! #totaleclipse #eclipse (Photo: Charles F. Stanley) #jacksonhole
Публикация от In Touch Ministries (@intouchmin)
Create.Connect.Inspire. Photo: @zachallia #AGameofTones Selection: @kingy_kings ↞The Team↠ @kingy_kings | @ai.visuals | @joelymm @misshattan | @pixelville | @nyctme @asteryx | @jude_allen | @monaris_ @theinkedshooter | @thirdoptic @avkinder | @brettfhill | @_xlr8r_
Публикация от A Game of Tones™ (@agameoftones)
set controls for the heart of the sun
Публикация от jasonmpeterson (@jasonmpeterson)
Finally my dream come true! Successfully shot the amazing full eclipse. Here is the final shot of Full Eclipse seen from Madras Oregon! Process: Total 7 exposures. Shot on Canon Mark 5D iii at 800mm (400mm lens and 2X extender) I did bring a laptop to edit this to keep it real time for you all. Huge thanks to my friend @madcapwanderer for assisting me!
Публикация от niaz uddin (@neohumanity)