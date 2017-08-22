Сегодня, 21 августа 2017 года, жители США смогли наблюдать за полным солнечным затмением. Люди тщательно готовились к этому событию, покупали специальные очки, а фотографы настраивали свое оборудование, чтобы запечатлеть этот исторический момент. Подобное затмение проходит один раз в 27 лет. Мы собрали лучшие фотографии из Instagram, какие-то обработаны, какие-то без обработки. Наслаждаемся неземной красотой!

Finally my dream come true! Successfully shot the amazing full eclipse. Here is the final shot of Full Eclipse seen from Madras Oregon! Process: Total 7 exposures. Shot on Canon Mark 5D iii at 800mm (400mm lens and 2X extender) I did bring a laptop to edit this to keep it real time for you all. Huge thanks to my friend @madcapwanderer for assisting me!