Лучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из Instagram

Сегодня, 21 августа 2017 года, жители США смогли наблюдать за полным солнечным затмением. Люди тщательно готовились к этому событию, покупали специальные очки, а фотографы настраивали свое оборудование, чтобы запечатлеть этот исторический момент. Подобное затмение проходит один раз в 27 лет. Мы собрали лучшие фотографии из Instagram, какие-то обработаны, какие-то без обработки. Наслаждаемся неземной красотой!

Jackson WY 11:38am 8.21.17

Публикация от Jimmy Chin (@jimmy_chin)

Holy smokes! ☀️ #solareclipse2017

Публикация от Courtney (@courtney_d_photography)

Today’s Solar Eclipse! #solareclipse #solareclipse2017 Equipment used: Viewing glasses taped to my Canon 80D

Публикация от Bradley Terry (@lastnamesterry)

Thanks cosmos…..

Публикация от Cory Richards (@coryrichards)

2017 Solar Eclipse!! Such an amazing experience! Лучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из InstagramЛучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из InstagramЛучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из Instagram . . . #solareclipse #eclipse #2017solareclipse

Публикация от Jennifer Lauman (@jenviart)

Dad playing with his camera again. Лучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из Instagram #eclipse

Публикация от Duncan Lou Who — Official Page (@duncanlouwho)

The moment of total eclipse. Wow! #totaleclipse #eclipse (Photo: Charles F. Stanley) #jacksonhole

Публикация от In Touch Ministries (@intouchmin)

Create.Connect.Inspire.Лучшие фото солнечного затмения в США из Instagram Photo: @zachallia #AGameofTones Selection: @kingy_kings ↞The Team↠ @kingy_kings | @ai.visuals | @joelymm @misshattan | @pixelville | @nyctme @asteryx | @jude_allen | @monaris_ @theinkedshooter | @thirdoptic @avkinder | @brettfhill | @_xlr8r_

Публикация от A Game of Tones™ (@agameoftones)

set controls for the heart of the sun

Публикация от jasonmpeterson (@jasonmpeterson)

Finally my dream come true! Successfully shot the amazing full eclipse. Here is the final shot of Full Eclipse seen from Madras Oregon! Process: Total 7 exposures. Shot on Canon Mark 5D iii at 800mm (400mm lens and 2X extender) I did bring a laptop to edit this to keep it real time for you all. Huge thanks to my friend @madcapwanderer for assisting me!

Публикация от niaz uddin (@neohumanity)

